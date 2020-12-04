Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRNT. ValuEngine cut Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

CRNT opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.07. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

