Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

