Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $435.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $413.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.93. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,675 shares of company stock worth $97,597,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

