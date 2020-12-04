Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,982 shares of company stock worth $210,444. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit