Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,982 shares of company stock worth $210,444. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.