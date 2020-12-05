$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $14,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

