1,349 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 125.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $296.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $298.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,967 shares of company stock worth $65,337,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

