1,634 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

