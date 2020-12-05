9,718 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.71 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,765.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Simmons started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.