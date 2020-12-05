Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) to Hold

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Tuesday. AA plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81). The company has a market cap of £190.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.05.
About AA plc (AA.L)
