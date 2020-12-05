Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) to Hold

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON AA opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Tuesday. AA plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.01 ($0.81). The company has a market cap of £190.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.05.

About AA plc (AA.L)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

