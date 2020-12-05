AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.