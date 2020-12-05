AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
