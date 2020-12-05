AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 605.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 779,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

