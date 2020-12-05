Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.92.

XLRN opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 43.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

