ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCO. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

