Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Dawson James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

