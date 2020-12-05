Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) vs. Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -4.71 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 76.82 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -47.31

Prevail Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prevail Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

