Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

