Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

