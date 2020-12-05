Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business However, sagging foreign sales and production will continue to adversely impact Adient’s foreign revenue mix. Also, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large, which may dent the firm’s earnings. Furhter, declining exports to Thailand and Japan is likely to dent the company’s earnings. Unfavorable foreign currency translations and high debt levels are other headwinds. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

