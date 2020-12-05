AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. TheStreet raised AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

