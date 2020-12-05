AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

