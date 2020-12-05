Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.45 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

EPA AF opened at €5.25 ($6.18) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.89.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

