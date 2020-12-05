Aj Teague Purchases 5,025 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

