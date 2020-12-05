Alliance Global Partners Cuts Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $10.25

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $12.50 to $10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

KIN opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

