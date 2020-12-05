Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 301.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,146 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of ResMed worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,286 shares of company stock worth $6,238,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $209.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.71. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

