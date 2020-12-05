Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.87 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,177,389 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

