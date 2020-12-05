Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $27.38 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $19,902,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,195. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

