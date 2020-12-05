Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $26,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,160,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,103,000 after purchasing an additional 105,208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.