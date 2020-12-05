Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,818 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $214.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.91. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

