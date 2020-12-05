Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 176.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.