American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:AAT opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 11,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $286,802.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $63,121.38. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 357,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,788. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 116.8% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 366.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

