Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 1,633 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.14 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

