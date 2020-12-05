ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €16.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.26 ($19.13).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

