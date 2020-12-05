Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 3329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,598 shares of company stock valued at $47,489,695. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

