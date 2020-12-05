Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

