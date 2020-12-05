Argus Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $200.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $88.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.16.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,488 shares of company stock worth $48,265,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $66,194,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

