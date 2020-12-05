Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.82.

NYSE:AWI opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

