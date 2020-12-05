Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,680.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,688,116.80. Also, Director Bruce William James Jack purchased 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,600. Insiders have bought 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394 in the last quarter.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

