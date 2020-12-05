Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

