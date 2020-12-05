AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of T opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

