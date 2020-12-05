Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

