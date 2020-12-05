Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 65.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

