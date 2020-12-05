Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 2.34. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

