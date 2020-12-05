AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

CS stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.87 and its 200 day moving average is €17.03. AXA SA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit