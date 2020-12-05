AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €22.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

CS stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.87 and its 200 day moving average is €17.03. AXA SA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

