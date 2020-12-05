B. Riley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $20.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Alcoa stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

