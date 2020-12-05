Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.23.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $147,563.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,966.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,472 shares of company stock worth $9,435,507. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.