Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $35.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.93.

PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

