Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 148.62 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.84. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

