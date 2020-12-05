Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Victrex has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

