Barclays Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYEKF. ValuEngine raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

