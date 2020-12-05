BEST (NYSE:BEST) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.80.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.41.
Shares of BEST opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.79. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
