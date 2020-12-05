BEST (NYSE:BEST) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.79. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

